BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures Q1 revenue C$3.063 million
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Cenovus prices US$2.9 billion offering of senior notes
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Offering is part of co's previously announced financing plan to fund purchase of assets in Western Canada from ConocoPhillips
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Offering is expected to close on or about April 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenfields petroleum corporation announces financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended march 31, 2017