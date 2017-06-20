WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus - put forward five-year plan that co expects will generate 14% annualized free funds flow growth through 2021 at wti price of US$55 per barrel
* Cenovus Energy Inc - progressing plan to divest non-core assets, targeting between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced sales agreements by end of year
* Cenovus Energy Inc - company is now targeting to reach divestiture agreements by end of 2017 for its entire legacy conventional portfolio
* Cenovus Energy Inc - combined, all of the assets are expected to produce approximately 112,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2017
* Cenovus Energy Inc - plan entails disciplined capital investment to maintain current oil sands production, add barrels from expansion phase g at Christina Lake
* Cenovus Energy Inc - company expects five-year plan will increase production at a 6% compound annual growth rate and reduce its debt
* Co now has approval from its board of directors to hedge up to 75% of forecast crude oil volumes this year and in 2018
* Cenovus Energy Inc - also plans to achieve additional $1 billion cumulative capital, operating, general, administrative cost reductions over next 3 years
* Cenovus Energy Inc - company now has approval from its board of directors to hedge up to 75% of forecast crude oil volumes this year and in 2018
* Cenovus Energy Inc - expects to increase production at its best-in-class oil sands operations to more than 440,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) over next 5 yrs
* Cenovus Energy Inc - focused on returning to target of being below 2 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.