* Centene's Mississippi subsidiary selected for MississippiCAN contract

* Centene -Pending regulatory approval, new 3-year agreement, which also includes option of two one-year extensions, is expected to commence in mid-2018

* Centene Corp says under new contract, Magnolia Health will provide healthcare services to members under MississippiCAN program