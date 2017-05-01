BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Centennial resource development announces strategic entry into northern delaware basin and increases 2020 oil production target to 60,000 barrels per day
* Centennial resource - to buy certain undeveloped acreage and producing oil and gas properties in northern delaware basin from gmt exploration company
* Centennial resource development inc - deal for total consideration of approximately $350 million in cash
* Centennial resource- ro-forma for pending deal, co is increasing mid-point of its 2017 production guidance to 25,750 boe/d from 24,500 boe/d
* Centennial resource development inc - is raising mid-point of its 2017 oil production guidance from 14,850 bbls/d to 15,750 bbls/d
* Centennial resource development inc - centennial expects to add one operated horizontal rig on gmt acreage
* Centennial resource development inc - expects to spud approximately five gross horizontal wells through year-end on gmt acreage
* Centennial resource development - raising 2020 production target to 60,000 barrels of oil per day from previous target of 50,000 bbls/d
* Centennial resource - has increased mid-point of its full-year 2017 drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance by approximately $38 million
* Centennial resource-intends to finance purchase price of deal from gmt through proceeds from one or more capital markets transactions
* Centennial resource development inc - anticipates that financing for deal will be leverage neutral on a forward-looking and pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.