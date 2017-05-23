Indian toilet charity renames village after Trump
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.
May 23 Center Laboratories Inc :
* Says its unit Ausnutrtion Care Pty Ltd plans to use A$10 million to buy 43 percent stake in ADP Holdings (Australia)Pty Ltd and to use A$13.3 million worth of 30 percent stake of shares in exchange for the remaining 57 percent stake
* Says unit Ausnutrtion Care Pty will wholly own ADP Holdings (Australia)Pty Ltd after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j6gpdo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.