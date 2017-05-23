May 23 Center Laboratories Inc :

* Says its unit Ausnutrtion Care Pty Ltd plans to use A$10 million to buy 43 percent stake in ADP Holdings (Australia)Pty Ltd and to use A$13.3 million worth of 30 percent stake of shares in exchange for the remaining 57 percent stake

* Says unit Ausnutrtion Care Pty will wholly own ADP Holdings (Australia)Pty Ltd after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j6gpdo

