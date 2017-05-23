Indian toilet charity renames village after Trump
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.
May 23 Center Laboratories Inc :
* Says its unit Spring Choice Limited (BVI) to buy 50 percent stake in Oz Farm Royal Trading Pty Ltd for A$11 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z6DI4F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.