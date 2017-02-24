BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 23 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra gold reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $305.7 million versus $148.3 million
* Gold production for Q4 increased 86% to 248,479 ounces poured, including 200,762 ounces from kumtor, 47,717 ounces from mount milligan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.