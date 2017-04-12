BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold reports casualty at the kumtor mine
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
* Centerra Gold - an internal investigation regarding accident has commenced and Kumtor management is working with Kyrgyz regulatory authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results