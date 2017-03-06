March 6 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra gold inc - kumtor operation has received necessary permits from state authorities to raise tailings dam to 3674 metre elevation

* Centerra gold inc - construction permits enables mine to commence 3-year construction program

* Centerra gold - estimated that in 2017 company will invest approximately $11 million (no change to 2017 guidance) of total estimated investment of $32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: