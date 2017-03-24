March 24 Central China Real Estate Ltd :

* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for year amounted to approximately RMB403 million, down about 49.7%

* Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately RMB9,495 million ,representing a decrease of approximately 24.4%

* No payment of final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 is recommended