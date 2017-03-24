BRIEF-Elysian at Harmony says raises $15.5 million in equity financing
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)
March 24 Central China Real Estate Ltd :
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for year amounted to approximately RMB403 million, down about 49.7%
* Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately RMB9,495 million ,representing a decrease of approximately 24.4%
* No payment of final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 is recommended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)
* Synlogic Inc says raises $42 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHsKU9)