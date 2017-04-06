April 7 Central China Securities Co Ltd

* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds under specific mandate

* Total amount of a share convertible corporate bonds proposed to be issued will be not more than rmb2.7 billion

* A share convertible corporate bonds will be issued at par with a nominal value of rmb100 each

* Term of a share convertible corporate bonds will be six years from date of issuance

* Interest on a share convertible corporate bonds will be paid once a year