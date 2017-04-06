April 7 Central China Securities Co Ltd
* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds
under specific mandate
* Total amount of a share convertible corporate bonds
proposed to be issued will be not more than rmb2.7 billion
* A share convertible corporate bonds will be issued at par
with a nominal value of rmb100 each
* Term of a share convertible corporate bonds will be six
years from date of issuance
* Interest on a share convertible corporate bonds will be
paid once a year
