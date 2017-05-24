May 24 Central China Securities Co Ltd
* Received "decision letter on administrative regulatory
measures of henan regulatory bureau of china securities
regulatory commission
* Says operation of co remains normal, and at present its
financial condition and debt repayment ability have not been
affected
* Irregularities of co were identified from investigation
such as hebi branch carrying out agency sale of products without
permission from headquarters of co
* According to bureau's investigation hebi branch's
responsible person zhou zhen and employees collected funds from
unqualified investors
* "Company has no objection to mentioned penalties."
* According to investigation, as responsible person of hebi
branch, zhou zhen shall be directly responsible for
irregularities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)