May 24 Central China Securities Co Ltd

* Received "decision letter on administrative regulatory measures of henan regulatory bureau of china securities regulatory commission

* Says operation of co remains normal, and at present its financial condition and debt repayment ability have not been affected

* Irregularities of co were identified from investigation such as hebi branch carrying out agency sale of products without permission from headquarters of co

* According to bureau's investigation hebi branch's responsible person zhou zhen and employees collected funds from unqualified investors

* "Company has no objection to mentioned penalties."

* According to investigation, as responsible person of hebi branch, zhou zhen shall be directly responsible for irregularities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)