April 26 Central Pacific Financial Corp:

* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports $13.1 million first quarter earnings and increases quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Central Pacific Financial Corp - net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $41.3 million, compared to $39.2 million in year-ago quarter