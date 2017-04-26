BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Central Pacific Financial Corp:
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports $13.1 million first quarter earnings and increases quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Central Pacific Financial Corp - net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $41.3 million, compared to $39.2 million in year-ago quarter
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.