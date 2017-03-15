BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Central Valley Community Bancorp
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - has not fully completed annual assessment of its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.