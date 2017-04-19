April 19 Central Valley Community Bancorp
-
* Central Valley Community Bancorp reports earnings results
for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.35
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - net interest income
before provision for credit losses for three months ended march
31, 2017 was $13.3 million versus $10.6 million
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - qtrly net interest
margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 4.36% , versus 3.97% for
three months ended march 31, 2016
