BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 27 Central Valley Community Bancorp
* Central Valley Community Bancorp to acquire Folsom Lake Bank
* Central Valley Community Bancorp and Folsom Lake Bank boards of directors have unanimously approved transaction
* Central Valley Community Bancorp will acquire Folsom Lake Bank in a stock merger
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - will acquire Folsom Lake Bank in a stock merger for 0.80 shares of Central Valley stock per Folsom Lake Bank share
* Deal for $33.6 million, or $18.74 per Folsom Lake Bank common share
* James Ford, president and CEO, will continue to lead combined team of professional bankers
* Central Valley Community Bancorp sees deal to be 1.8% dilutive to tangible book value/share initially resulting in tangible book value earnback of less than 2.5 years
* Expects transaction will be 3% accretive to earnings per share in 2018 and an irr greater than 15%
* Central Valley Community Bancorp- Robert Flautt, president, CEO of Folsom Lake Bank will join Central Valley Community Bank through transition period
* Central Valley Community Bancorp- directors, certain executives of Folsom Lake entered into agreements to vote their shares of Folsom Lake in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.