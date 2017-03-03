March 3 Centrale Del Latte d'Italia SpA:
* FY revenue 117.7 million euros ($124.16 million) versus 96.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 12.0 million euros versus 0.5 million euros a year ago due to the business
combination
* As regards the outlook, the first months of the new FY have been positive for the sales of
all group brands
* As regards milk raw material costs, in the first months of 2017 there has been a rise in
prices, which will be transferred onto the companies' price lists
