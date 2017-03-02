March 2 Centric Health Corp
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017
convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs
indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of
outstanding borrowings
* Centric Health Corp says conversion of two debt
instruments, in aggregate, further reduces Centric Health's
outstanding debt by $14.08 million
* Centric Health Corp says an aggregate of $9.1 million of
principal was converted into 17.5 million shares of company at
conversion price of $0.52 per common share
* Centric Health Corp says an aggregate of $5 million of
principal was converted into about 10.9 million common shares of
co at $0.46 per common share
* Centric Health says signed indicative term sheet with
tier-one Canadian bank for proposed credit facility, would
enable co to repay remaining outstanding borrowings
