REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 7 Centric Health Corp
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 0.7 percent to c$41.8 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly adjusted ebitda per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations