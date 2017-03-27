BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Centron Telecom International Holding Ltd:
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected results due to increase of overall gross profit margin of group
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing