BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 30 Centron Telecom International Holding Ltd:
* FY net profit increased by 130.3pct to RMB116.9 million
* FY total revenue increased by 3.5pct to RMB1.59 billion
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes