BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
May 31 Centrum Capital Ltd:
* Says Centrum Retail Services Limited has entered into agreement with Evolvence India Fund II Limited
* Says deal for sale of minority stake in CentrumDirect Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'