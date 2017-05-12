Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 CENTRUM FINANSOWE BANKU BPS SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 110,650 ZLOTYS VERSUS 638,262 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester