BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 CENTRUM MEDYCZNE ENEL-MED SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 347,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 76.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 65.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 22 Germany's federal supreme court said on Thursday it had rejected a woman's claim for certification agency TÜV Rheinland to pay compensation for approving faulty breast implants produced by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.