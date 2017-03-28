March 28 Centrus Energy Corp -

* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.90

* Q4 revenue fell 14 percent to $136.5 million

* Centrus anticipates swu and uranium revenue in 2017 in a range of $175 million to $200 million

* Says expects to end 2017 with a cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $150 million to $175 million

* Sees fy total revenue in a range of $200 million to $225 million

* Plans to disclose in its 10-k as of and for year ended December 31, 2016, that company identified a material weakness

* Material weakness over financial reporting related to calculation of decontamination,decommissioning obligation at year end