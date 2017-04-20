BRIEF-Veneto Banca CEO to verify whether Atlante can take part in recapitalisation
* Board has asked CEO to verify whether top shareholder Atlante would be willing to take part in bank's precautionary recapitalisation
April 21 Centuria Metropolitan Reit No 2
* CMA and CUA remain committed to undertake an "nta-for-nta" merger of equals transaction via a trust scheme
* Merger consideration has not changed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Board has asked CEO to verify whether top shareholder Atlante would be willing to take part in bank's precautionary recapitalisation
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.