BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 30 Centurion Corporation Ltd
* Entered into a development agreement with SPGG as developer
* Deal pursuant to which SPGG has agreed to construct or procure construction of Dwell Adelaide and carry out works on land
* New Australia subsidiary entered into a contract for sale and purchase of land with S.P.G.G. Investments
* New Australia subsidiary entered into a contract to acquire from vendor development site
* Aggregate cost for proposed acquisition and proposed development is expected to be approximately a$45.5 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.