Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 30 Centurion Corporation Ltd
* Commenced an asset enhancement programme for development of a new wing at RMIT village with estimated cost of A$30.0 million
* Asset management program to be funded through a combination of bank borrowings and internal resources of company
* AEP is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
LONDON, June 22 Nigeria's recent tentative steps to free up its naira currency, particularly via a new trading window, have gone down well with some adventurous stock and bond investors who are cautiously returning to the markets they fled two years ago.