April 25 Century Aluminum Co-

* Century Aluminum Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $365.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $366.8 million

* Century Aluminum Co- shipments of primary aluminum for q1 of 2017 were 186,395 tonnes compared with 183,210 tonnes shipped in q4 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "conversion costs during quarter were in line with expectations and remain so"

* In quarter, "alumina pricing has, consistent with our expectations, shown a downward trend"