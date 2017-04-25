BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Century Aluminum Co-
* Century Aluminum Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $365.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $366.8 million
* Century Aluminum Co- shipments of primary aluminum for q1 of 2017 were 186,395 tonnes compared with 183,210 tonnes shipped in q4 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "conversion costs during quarter were in line with expectations and remain so"
* In quarter, "alumina pricing has, consistent with our expectations, shown a downward trend" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
