BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Century Communities Inc
* Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion
* Century Communities - in merger, each share of UCP common stock will be converted into right to receive $5.32 in cash, 0.2309 of newly issued share of century common stock
* Combined company will own or control approximately 25,000 lots and will have a backlog in excess $450 million
* Century Communities - merger expected to be accretive to company's 2018 EPS as result of revenue and cost synergies and economies of scale
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both Century and UCP
* Century Communities - will fund cash portion of merger with available borrowing capacity under its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility
* J.P. Morgan Securities Llc served as financial advisor to Century; Citi acted as financial advisor for UCP
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results