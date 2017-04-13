UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Century Communities Inc:
* Century Communities- On April 10, Inspire Home Loans Inc and co's unit entered into master repurchase agreement with Branch Banking Trust Company
* Century Communities Inc - master repurchase agreement provides inspire with a revolving mortgage loan repurchase facility of up to $25 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oaoE1W) Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.