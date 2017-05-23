May 23 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

* March quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees versus profit 416 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income 5.40 billion rupees versus 4.84 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share

* Says ongoing green field unit for MDF in Punjab is in final stage, likely to start production by end of June 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2qRa7u4)