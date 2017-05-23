BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
* March quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees versus profit 416 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 5.40 billion rupees versus 4.84 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Says ongoing green field unit for MDF in Punjab is in final stage, likely to start production by end of June 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2qRa7u4)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016