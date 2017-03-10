March 10 Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd :

* Zhou Jue will cease to be an executive director and a member of investment committee;

* Sun Qingjun will cease to be an executive director

* Huang He will cease to be an executive director and a member of investment committee;

* Geng Liang will cease to be an executive director

* Wong Kwok Fai will be appointed as an executive director and a member of investment committee