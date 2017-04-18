April 18 Century Sunshine Group Holdings Ltd
* Non-legally binding MOU was entered into between Century
Sunshine and Group Sense in relation to possible transaction
* Transaction, if it proceeds, may constitute a very
substantial disposal of Century Sunshine
* Transaction, if it proceeds, may also constitute a very
substantial acquisition and connected transaction of Group Sense
* MOU related to reorganisation involving acquisition of
co's interests in fullocean group and China Rare Earth Magnesium
Technology
* After completion of possible transaction, Century
Sunshine's interests in its magnesium product business will be
held through Group Sense
