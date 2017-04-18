April 18 Century Sunshine Group Holdings Ltd

* Non-legally binding MOU was entered into between Century Sunshine and Group Sense in relation to possible transaction

* Transaction, if it proceeds, may constitute a very substantial disposal of Century Sunshine

* Transaction, if it proceeds, may also constitute a very substantial acquisition and connected transaction of Group Sense

* MOU related to reorganisation involving acquisition of co's interests in fullocean group and China Rare Earth Magnesium Technology

* After completion of possible transaction, Century Sunshine's interests in its magnesium product business will be held through Group Sense