BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 COLUMBUS A/S
* DIRECTIONH APS, 100% OWNED BY CEO THOMAS HONORÉ, SELLS SHARES IN COLUMBUS A/S AT A MARKET VALUE OF DKK 14,935,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: