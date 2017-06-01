U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 1 CEOTRONICS AG:
* FY ORDER INTAKE IN THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WAS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED BY APPROX. EUR 4.0 MILLION (+ APPROX. 24.3%) TO APPROX. EUR 20.2 MILLION.
* FY GROUP TURNOVER APPROX. EUR 19.6 MILLION (+ APPROX. 12.1%); ORDER BACKLOG APPROX. EUR 5.8 MILLION (+ APPROX. 10.8%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes