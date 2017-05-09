BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 9 Cepatwawasan Group Bhd :
* For April fresh fruit bunch production 10,723 mt, crude palm oil production 5,256 mt
* For April palm kernel production 1,276 metric tonnes Source text : (bit.ly/2pq9wNt) Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO