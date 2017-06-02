BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 2 Cepatwawasan Group Bhd
* Refers to announcement on 2 may 2017 regarding suit suara baru sdn. Bhd against Borhill Estates Sdn. Bhd.
* Borhill Estates Sdn on 26 May filed appeal to court against the decision of high court in Sabah and Sarawak at Sandakan Source (bit.ly/2rijwge) Further company coverage:
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.