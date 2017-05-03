May 3 Ceps Plc:

* FY group revenue at £24.32m for year (2015: £18.23m)

* FY earnings per share on a basic and diluted basis was (11.83p) (2015: (3.65p))

* Dividend is not proposed at this time (2015:£nil). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)