BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 11 Ceragon Networks Ltd:
* Ceragon networks reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Ceragon Networks Ltd - Q1 revenues $76.0 million, up 27.1pct from Q1 of 2016, and down 10.2pct from q4 of 2016
* Ceragon Networks Ltd - Q1 net loss $0.00 per diluted share
* Ceragon Networks Ltd -Q1 non-GAAP net income $0.01 per diluted share
* Ceragon Networks Ltd - continue to target "substantial" growth in net income for 2017 compared to 2016
* Ceragon Networks Ltd - "expect our gross margin to improve as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.