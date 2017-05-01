May 1 Cerecor Inc

* Cerecor reports encouraging topline data from a NIH sponsored proof-of-concept trial of Cerc-501 in treatment-resistant depression

* Cerecor Inc - CERC-501 generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported and no discontinuations due to adverse events with CERC-501

* Clinically meaningful improvements observed at day 3 from proof-of-concept trial of CERC-501