BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Cerecor Inc
* Cerecor reports encouraging topline data from a NIH sponsored proof-of-concept trial of Cerc-501 in treatment-resistant depression
* Cerecor Inc - CERC-501 generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported and no discontinuations due to adverse events with CERC-501
* Clinically meaningful improvements observed at day 3 from proof-of-concept trial of CERC-501 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.