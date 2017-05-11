BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Ceres Global Ag Corp
* Ceres global ag reports financial results for q3 fy2017
* Q3 revenue rose 47 percent to c$128.5 million
* Ceres global ag corp qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account