BRIEF-Adform Group appoints Piotr Laskowski as new CEO
* ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD DECIDED ON JUNE 22 TO DISMISS ITS CEO ANDRZEJ KUNCEWICZ
May 25 Cerillion Plc:
* Says certain directors of company are proposing to sell ordinary shares in company
* Says placing asa result of investor demand, and in order to broaden shareholder base of company and to increase liquidity in co's shares
* Says executive directors will together participate in placing to sell up to 4,166,666 ordinary shares at 120 pence per share
* Says placing shares represent approximately 14.1% of company's current issued share capital
* Says Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in relation to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD DECIDED ON JUNE 22 TO DISMISS ITS CEO ANDRZEJ KUNCEWICZ
ANKARA, June 23 Hundreds of thousands of Iranians chanted "Death to Israel" in nationwide rallies on Friday at which they also burned flag of the Islamic State militant group which claimed responsibility for attacks in Tehran this month, state TV reported.