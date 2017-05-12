BRIEF-Fidus Investment prices public offering of common stock
* Fidus Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock
May 12 Cerro Grande Mining Corp
* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining corp - company could not give a date in future when mining operations could restart at pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining - closure of 100% owned pimenton mine due to combination of lack of adequate working capital
* Cerro grande mining corp - currently investigating all alternatives for raising additional working capital
* Cerro grande mining corp says closure of its 100% owned pimenton mine also due to a series of snow storms that have and will affect operations at mine
* ARCA Biopharma announces database lock for genetic-af phase 2b interim efficacy analysis – dsmb recommendation anticipated in august 2017