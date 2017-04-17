April 17 Cerulean Pharma Inc:

* Cerulean Pharma-estimates cash, cash equivalents as of june 30, assuming has not consummated transactions under novartis apa or dar*pa, to be $4 million-$6 million

* Cerulean Pharma-in event that dar*pa deal does not close board may elect to dissolve co,liquidate assets whether under title 7 or title 11 of u.s. Code

* Cerulean Pharma-if board decides to dissolve assets,would be required to pay all of debts, obligations, among others, before distribution to stockholders

* Cerulean Pharma-expects that amount of cash left, if any, to distribute to stockholders would be materially less than expected amounts set forth as of june 30