British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 17 Cerulean Pharma Inc:
* Cerulean Pharma-estimates cash, cash equivalents as of june 30, assuming has not consummated transactions under novartis apa or dar*pa, to be $4 million-$6 million
* Cerulean Pharma-in event that dar*pa deal does not close board may elect to dissolve co,liquidate assets whether under title 7 or title 11 of u.s. Code
* Cerulean Pharma-if board decides to dissolve assets,would be required to pay all of debts, obligations, among others, before distribution to stockholders
* Cerulean Pharma-expects that amount of cash left, if any, to distribute to stockholders would be materially less than expected amounts set forth as of june 30 Source text - bit.ly/2pb22lV Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.