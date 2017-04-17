BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Cerus Corp-
* Cerus Corp - on April 13, co entered an amended, restated supply and manufacturing agreement with porex corp effective April 1, 2017 - SEC filing
* Cerus Corp - entered amended agreement with porex corp to extend current supply and manufacturing agreement until December 31, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2ps6gW7) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.