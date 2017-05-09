May 9 Cerus Corp
* Cerus announces exercise of additional BARDA contract
options totaling $46.6 million to support intercept red blood
cell system development
* Cerus corp- additional $46.6 million brings cerus' total
allocation up to $88.4 million to date
* Cerus corp- recepi phase iii study protocol is under fda
review, and redes phase iii study is open for enrollment
* Cerus corp- current allocations fund two of three expected
phase iii studies for possible future pma submission
