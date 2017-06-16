U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 16 Cerveau Technologies Inc:
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
* Cerveau Technologies - MK-6240 is licensed to Cerveau from Merck Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states