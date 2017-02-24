BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Cerved Information Solutions SpA :
* FY revenues 377.0 million euros ($399.13 million) versus 353.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 48.7 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago
* FY adjusted net profit 92.0 million euros versus 68.5 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.247 euros per share
* Expects in FY 2017 growth in revenues and EBITDA based on contributions from all divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5