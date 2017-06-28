BRIEF-Kingston Financial Group says FY revenue hk$2.88 billion, down 8 pct
* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$2.88 billion representing a decrease of approximately 8%
June 28 Cerved Information Solutions and BHW Bausparkasse say:
* agreed to extend partnership for management of NPLs to include support and administrative activities on a portfolio of performing, sub-performing and non-performing loans for around 1.5 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$2.88 billion representing a decrease of approximately 8%
* No final dividend was proposed for year ended 31 march 2017